After many months of fans (and Ellen DeGeneres) begging Alex Rodriguez to propose to his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, the baseball star finally got on one knee and made it official—with an enooooormous rock, no less. But it turns out, A. Rod was also getting some hilarious hints that J. Lo, like her fans, was secretly hoping he'd pop the question, too—and he shared details on an appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

At the beginning of the interview, A-Rod said, "The last time I was here you were asking me about it!" Fallon responded, "Because Jennifer had a song 'El Anillo,' which means 'The Ring,' and I go—should have called it 'Hint, Hint.' You got the hint."

A-Rod nodded, and replied, "Well, I knew I was in some trouble because you had 'El Anillo,' which was the song, and then she has a movie coming this fall called Marry Me, so...I got it."

And yes, I know, A-Rod probably isn't actually insinuating that J. Lo named her own movie in such a way so that he'd know she was totally into it (chances are, they probably talked about it like two normal humans), but I'm pretty sure he's admitting it was on her mind too, despite insisting for months that she totally didn't need a ring. I love it!

The details of the actual proposal itself are also utterly adorable, too. “I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas,” A. Rod explained. “I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

“I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” A. Rod added, then admitted, “Well, I had my assistant actually with me,” so he could practice and figure out the timing. Two sunsets later, and three fake proposals to his assistant, and he was ready to do it for reals. I looooove that detail (also, celebrity assistants have the craziest jobs, in my opinion). And look: He totally got it right! Practice really does make perfect.

A-Rod also explained that he and J.Lo aren't wedding planning yet (in favor of celebrating their engagement, which makes sense), but they are planning a birthday party for A-Rod's daughter—her and 40 of her closest friends, apparently. The couple have put a big focus on their kids from day one, so it sounds like they're continuing to prioritize their sweet blended family.

