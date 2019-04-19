image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
2
The Best Beach Music for Your Next Vacation
image
3
Stuart Weitzman's Neon Shoes Are Out of This World
image
4
The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
image
5
The Cost of Child Care Is Crushing U.S. Families

Thanks to Boyfriend Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan Reveals a New Love of...Professional Wrestling?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    • "He got me into, so much that I watched WrestleMania by myself." (lol!)

        You know the old adage: The couple that (put some action here) together, stays together? Well, apparently, according to actress-dancer-model-author-resident cool girl Jenna Dewan, that fill-in-the-blank is actually pro wrestling, and I am intriiiiiiigued.

        Jenna visited John Cena as he guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show (airing this afternoon) and, considering John is an alum of the sport, they happened to get on the subject. And what do you know, but apparently Jenna's boyfriend Steve Kazee helped her become a fan!

        "So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan," Jenna explained. "He got me into, so much that I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town and I watched WrestleMania because I had to know if Becky Lynch was gonna beat Ronda Rousey."

        I kind of love this visual: Jenna, effortlessly chic in a Danskin outfit of some sort, shrieking, "Punch her in the face!" at the top of her lungs. It's kind of how I watch American football, minus the chicness.

        Soooo there you have it. The couple that watches wrestling together, stays together. Also, I've been dying to say it: The couple that wrestles together, stays together! See what I did there?? (Ugh, so corny, sorry.) Jenna and Steve had the sexiest date at a burlesque show a few weeks ago, so their relationship is plenty spicy, in case you're wondering.

        John and Jenna also talked about Jenna's new book, Gracefully You. "I'm a hippie at heart," she explained, and she loves rituals and practices that connect to "something greater than [herself]." (She showed off some of those rituals during the blood moon a few months ago.) She also said writing the book was "cathartic." The gorgeous coffee table book looks and sounds amazing, so I've already added it to my Amazon wishlist.

        Jenna gave a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance on the show, too, as well as a super-cute red outfit:

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        Cannot wait for the full interview. More Steve details, Jenna!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Shop Jenna Dewan's New Danskin Collection
        image
        Jenna Dewan Nailed Everyday Casual In This Outfit
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image These Are the Best Katie Holmes Movies Ever
        image 'GoT' Might Have Given a Big Night King Death Hint
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image A New Cersei Theory Is a 'Game of Thrones' Twist
        image RIP to Jason Momoa's Beard, Gone But Not Forgotten
        Primary Ocasio-Cortez, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2018 Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
        image Cardi B Can't Stop Posting About Loving Junk Food
        image Chrissy Teigen Gets Hilarious Fan-Made TIME Cover
        image There's a New 'Game of Thrones' Night King Theory
        image Surprise! Beyoncé's New Album Has Arrived
        image Serena Williams Launches "Serena Ventures"