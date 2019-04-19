Per an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee share a surprising passion: professional wrestling.

Jenna has been honest with the honest relationship she has going on with Steve in the past, and it sounds adorable.

You know the old adage: The couple that (put some action here) together, stays together? Well, apparently, according to actress-dancer-model-author-resident cool girl Jenna Dewan, that fill-in-the-blank is actually pro wrestling, and I am intriiiiiiigued.

Jenna visited John Cena as he guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show (airing this afternoon) and, considering John is an alum of the sport, they happened to get on the subject. And what do you know, but apparently Jenna's boyfriend Steve Kazee helped her become a fan!

"So Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan," Jenna explained. "He got me into, so much that I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town and I watched WrestleMania because I had to know if Becky Lynch was gonna beat Ronda Rousey."

I kind of love this visual: Jenna, effortlessly chic in a Danskin outfit of some sort, shrieking, "Punch her in the face!" at the top of her lungs. It's kind of how I watch American football, minus the chicness.

Soooo there you have it. The couple that watches wrestling together, stays together. Also, I've been dying to say it: The couple that wrestles together, stays together! See what I did there?? (Ugh, so corny, sorry.) Jenna and Steve had the sexiest date at a burlesque show a few weeks ago, so their relationship is plenty spicy, in case you're wondering.

John and Jenna also talked about Jenna's new book, Gracefully You. "I'm a hippie at heart," she explained, and she loves rituals and practices that connect to "something greater than [herself]." (She showed off some of those rituals during the blood moon a few months ago.) She also said writing the book was "cathartic." The gorgeous coffee table book looks and sounds amazing, so I've already added it to my Amazon wishlist.

Jenna gave a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance on the show, too, as well as a super-cute red outfit:

Cannot wait for the full interview. More Steve details, Jenna!

