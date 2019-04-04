Meghan Markle will give birth to her first child with Prince Harry in a few weeks.



Diamond Expert and Gemologist Grant Mobley predicts the royal baby will inherit the Queen's Botswana Flower brooch and Meghan's Cartier wedding earrings.

Baby Sussex will arrive within the next few weeks, and although we don't know the sex of Meghan and Harry's baby yet, we do know it's inevitable the royal bb will inherit—or at least borrow when it's old enough—pieces from Her Majesty's extensive, very expensive jewelry collection.

The Queen wearing the Botswana Flower brooch in 2015. Andrew Milligan - PA Images Getty Images

According to diamond expert and gemologist Grant Mobley, Queen Elizabeth II will most likely pass down her special Botswana Flower brooch to Harry and Meghan's child. The Queen has been seen wearing it at royal engagements like the 2015 Royal Ascot, on a visit to Paris, and on a trip to Pershire—and it clearly holds a special place in her heart. Mobley explains that the Queen takes the decision process of who inherits what jewels very personally, as one does with such an incredible jewelry collection.

"There are many heirlooms among the Queen’s impressive jewelry collection, but the Botswana Flower brooch is a frontrunner as a potential piece to be handed down to the soon-to-arrive royal baby," Mobley tells MarieClaire.com. "Given to the Queen by the President of Botswana in 2007, the elegant brooch features 11 stunning pear shaped natural diamonds set in yellow gold."

He continues, "Botswana has significant meaning to Meghan and Harry—after traveling to the country together in the early days of their relationship, Harry later chose a diamond from Botswana as the feature stone in Meghan’s engagement ring. The natural diamond industry has transformed the country of Botswana, enabling every child there to receive a free education up to the age of 13. Prior to diamond discovery, Botswana was one of the poorest countries in the world, but since then it has been transformed into one of Africa's most prosperous nations."

Mobley also predicts that Meghan will pass down her diamond and white gold Galanterie de Cartier studs she wore on her wedding day, if the baby is a girl. She wore them along with Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau tiara straight from the Queen's vault.

Galanterie de Cartier Earrings Cartier SHOP IT

So, what heirlooms will the Queen pass down to her other grandchildren like three-year-old Princess Charlotte? She'll probably choose a piece that's connected to Charlotte, like the Maple Leaf brooch that she loaned to her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"The Maple Leaf brooch is another piece with rich royal history. First worn by the Queen’s mother, Queen Elizabeth I, on her first visit to Canada in 1939, and then by the Queen in 1951, it was loaned to the Duchess of Cambridge for her first Canadian tour in 2011," says Mobley. "The stunning brooch, fully encrusted with natural diamonds has become a staple piece for the royal family while visiting Canada."

I'll just be over here patiently waiting to receive my diamonds from the Queen too.

