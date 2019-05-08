image
Grace Wales Bonner Designed Meghan Markle's First Post-Baby Appearance Dress

The Duchess sported a custom look from the award-winning designer.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

Just this morning, we got our very first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy as the adorable family struck a pose for their very first photo-call in St. George's Hall. Baby Sussex, who was born early Monday morning, napped peacefully in his father's arms, and proud mama Meghan couldn't help but grin at her newborn. We don't blame you, Meghan—he's so precious!

While the Duchess couldn't take her eyes off of her little one, we couldn't take our eyes off of her simple but chic outfit. Meghan was positively glowing, clad in a crisp white sleeveless tuxedo dress and nude pumps for the photo-op. She's definitely a fan of the silhouette (she rocked a similar look when she and Harry attended a gala performance of Hamilton back in last summer), but this dress comes courtesy of a British-based designer named Grace Wales Bonner.

image
Getty Images

Southeast London native Wales Bonner has been hailed as on one of the most promising newcomers in the fashion industry, respected for her stylistic exploration of different shapes and colors. In 2016, she won the LVMH prize for Young Fashion Designers—the jury of that competition included fashion legends such as Marc Jacobs (Marc Jacobs), Riccardo Tisci (Givenchy), and the Karl Lagerfeld (Fendi). Just a few days ago, Wales Bonner was awarded £200,000 as the recipient of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and hosted an aesthetically-driven music event featuring the musical stylings of Solange Knowles. Suffice to say, she is a big deal in the fashion world.

image
Getty Images

Meghan likely decided on the designer's menswear label for the photo-call because she also likes to take risks with her looks, and today's outfit was definitely a win.

