I like to classify my life in two parts: before Prince Harry wore his Invictus Games Daddy shirt, and after. You can't tell me Harry wore an "Invictus Family Daddy" shirt to his first engagement three days after his son was born without knowing what would come next from the World Wide Web.
Though little Archie himself will not receive an official title (more on that here), he did grant Prince Harry a new official title—Royal #Daddy—on May 6, 2019 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time, and the world is better for it. Enjoy the best Harry "daddy" memes and tweets so far, below.
If you want more #daddy content, you can reminisce on our March Dadness bracket. Enjoy the rest of your week.
