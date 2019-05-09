I like to classify my life in two parts: before Prince Harry wore his Invictus Games Daddy shirt, and after. You can't tell me Harry wore an "Invictus Family Daddy" shirt to his first engagement three days after his son was born without knowing what would come next from the World Wide Web.

Though little Archie himself will not receive an official title (more on that here), he did grant Prince Harry a new official title—Royal #Daddy—on May 6, 2019 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time, and the world is better for it. Enjoy the best Harry "daddy" memes and tweets so far, below.

Take a closer look at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games’ jacket in this photo by @ChrisJack_Getty. ‘INVICTUS GAMES DADDY’@InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/XceeyO04wh — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 9, 2019

we already knew this but prince harry is a daddy — treezy* *but its stanley cup playoffs (@treezybb) May 8, 2019

Congratulations to Prince Harry; a daddy in every sense of the word — Mary Connors (@MaryConnors_) May 6, 2019

When Thea shouts ‘daddy’ at a picture of Prince Harry 😂😂 soz @calpawley 🍊🧡 — Emma Rose (@emmaperkins9) May 8, 2019

So now I can ACTUALLY call Prince Harry Daddy? pic.twitter.com/1DU3nR5o7P — Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) May 6, 2019

Harry when Meghan calls him Daddy😉🤣 pic.twitter.com/DYv8mI1MLh — Call me K (@MuseKhaotic) May 9, 2019

what you're saying is that the royal baby is here but what I'm **hearing** is that Harry's officially a daddy......... — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) May 6, 2019

prince harry is a father but he's always been a daddy send tweet — neeks (@neekstj) May 6, 2019

Prince Harry is so hot this is what you look like when you’re woke like goddamn give me that receding hairline daddy — bibliophilist (@jungenautor) May 3, 2019

If you want more #daddy content, you can reminisce on our March Dadness bracket. Enjoy the rest of your week.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE