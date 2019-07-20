image
Irina Shayk Shares Pictures from a Very Sexy Photo Shoot on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
CR Runway X LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images
  • In a new photo shoot for Vogue España, Irina Shayk posed in a BDSM-inspired ensemble that is undeniably hot.
    • The model posed in front of a classic black convertible and wore a sexy, all-black outfit that included a strappy, black bra, black underwear, sheer and polka dot printed black stockings, and, of course, a pair of towering black stilettos.
      • Irina gave credit to the entire creative team behind the look in the photo's tags.

        Obvious statement of the day: Irina Shayk is a sexy human.

        The model proved that statement to be total fact for the umpteenth time yesterday with an Instagram from her latest hot AF photo shoot with Vogue España.

        In the photo, Irina stands in front of a classic black convertible, wearing a BDSM-inspired, strappy black top/bra/thing, black underwear, black, sheer and polka dot-patterned stockings, and black stilettos. The overall vibe is very, "What if Quentin Tarantino directed a Fifty Shades of Grey reboot?"

        Of course, the photo shoot wasn't directed by Tarantino. It actually comes to our eyeballs courtesy of fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, who shoot regularly for international Vogue titles.

        Irina also gave shout outs to Vogue España EIC Eugenia de la Torriente and Fashion Director Juance Brian, hair stylist Luigi Murenu, makeup guru Georgi Sandev, and her friend/manager Ali Kavoussi.

        Put your eyes on the ~lewk~:

        View this post on Instagram

        @voguespain by @luigiandiango 💙🌴

        A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

        BRB. Taking a thousand cold showers.

