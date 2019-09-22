On Friday, fashion designer Misha Nonoo married energy entrepreneur Michael Hess in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Rome.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are famously close friends with Nonoo, attended the ceremony.

Although Harry and Meghan left Rome on Saturday morning, several of Nonoo's other famous guests, including Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, and Scooter Braun, stayed in Italy and got together for lunch on Saturday afternoon, according to the Daily Mail.

This weekend, Meghan Markle's good friend, designer Misha Nonoo, married her longtime love, energy entrepreneur Michael Hess, in a lavish and star-studded ceremony in Rome.

The guest list included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, most notably, but other royals, celebrities, and prominent public figures were also in attendance, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss, Scooter Braun, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner.

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan left Rome bright and early to prepare for their upcoming tour of Africa, but many of the other famous guests stayed behind and reunited for a post-wedding lunch in Rome.

Nonoo dined with Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, Scooter Braun, Wendi Deng-Murdoch and both Kushner brothers at Hotel de Russie, the Daily Mail reports. The lunch was as luxurious as the wedding itself, and was held in the hotel's stunning courtyard, Jardin de Russie.

Although the guests sat under a large canopy of umbrellas, paparazzi were still able to capture snaps of the get together (and the Daily Mail has the photos, if you want to see them with your own eyes).

