Katie Holmes Shares a Flashback Friday Instagram Post Honoring Her TV Days

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Fendi - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
  • In a Flashback Friday post, Katie Holmes paid homage to her days as the queen of TV.
        • Katie's post features an ELLE magazine cover from February 2011, when she was starring as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the miniseries The Kennedys.
          • The actress didn't offer any commentary on the post, simply captioning it, "#fbf 💕."

            Katie Holmes is feeling nostalgic.

            The actress took to Instagram on Friday, October 11 to share a Flashback Friday post honoring her TV days. The post featured Katie's turn on the February 2011 cover of ELLE magazine, which, according to the magazine's cover, was the TV issue.

            Now, if you're thinking, "WAIT A SECOND, DAWSON'S CREEK ENDED IN 2003 SO WHY WAS KATIE COVERING THE TV ISSUE OF A MAGAZINE IN 2011?" first of all, sit down, breathe, and stop yelling. Second, Katie was also ruling TV in 2011, just not as her iconic Dawson's Creek character, Joey Potter.

            In 2011, Katie starred as former first lady (and forever style icon) Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the miniseries The Kennedys. The role was perfect for Katie, who is a dead ringer for Jackie O and effortlessly embodied her grace and confidence in the series (which is on Amazon, if you want to check it out).

            The Kennedys Season 1
            amazon.com
            $12.99
            SHOP NOW

            "I worked as hard as I could, because I loved her. On set there was this feeling that we had to create something very special, because these people were very special," Katie told ELLE of playing Jackie O in her interview for that issue. "[The Kennedys] were like movie stars. There was such a professionalism to their public image."

            In true Katie fashion, the post's caption was minimal, with a simple, "#fbf 💕."

            View this post on Instagram

            #fbf 💕

            A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

