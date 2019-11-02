image
Kylie Jenner Wears a Basically-Naked Fairy Costume for Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Harper's Bazaar Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" Presented By Infor, Laura Mercier, And Stella Artois - Inside
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, model and reality star Kendall Jenner threw herself an early birthday/Halloween party at a nightclub in West Hollywood.
    • The guest list was insane and brimming with A-List talent, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Hailey Baldwin. Naturally, Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was also in attendance.
      • Kylie, who famously goes all out for Halloween, took the opportunity to show off her final (and sexiest) costume of the season—a barely-there, purple fairy costume, complete with pointy elf ears.

        Kylie Jenner capped off her personal 2019 Halloween Parade with a basically-naked fairy look that's *this close* to NSFW territory.

        On Thursday night, the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul attended her sister, Kendall Jenner's, early 24th birthday party at the Blind Dragon nightclub in West Hollywood. The guest list for the bash was nothing short of star-studded, an included Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, the Hadid sisters, and more.

        The costume party doubled as a Halloween bash and marked the final installment of Kylie's 2019 series of stunning Halloween costumes.

        Earlier in October, Kylie showed off several other Halloween lewks, including a spot-on recreation of Madonna's 2003 MTV Video Music Awards ensemble (her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou, dressed as Britney Spears and together they reenacted the singers' iconic kiss), a very sexy version of Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid, and a Marilyn Monroe look so perfect, it will make you want to see Kylie play the late actress in a biopic.

        Kylie's final Halloween 2019 look? Just the sexiest forest fairy sprite you've ever seen. Kylie's sparkly, purple fairy costume also happens to double as one of the star's most naked looks of all time.

        View this post on Instagram

        last night was magical 🧚🏼‍♀️

        A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

        "last night was magical 🧚🏼‍♀️," Kylie wrote in the caption along with a series of sexy shots of the ensemble.

        Kylie's outfit was definitely on-theme. Kendall shared a couple of 'Grams of her own outfit for the party—a gold forest fairy costume topped with a crown that looks right out of Game of Thrones.

        View this post on Instagram

        forest fairy

        A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

        View this post on Instagram

        forest fairy and friends

        A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

