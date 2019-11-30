At the 2001 American Music Awards, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made fashion history.

The then-couple stepped out for the event's red carpet in matching denim-on-denim ensembles that have become infamous in the annals of celebrity fashion.

On Friday, 13-year-old Mason Ramsey shared the photo on his Instagram account, along with a caption saying he plans to tell his future kids that the picture is him and Millie Bobby Brown. Britney's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, playfully trolled her sibling and commented that she plans to tell her kids the same thing.

Remember Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's infamous denim-on-denim-on-denim look from the 2001 American Music Awards? Of course you do. It's burned on the retinas of every human who has ever seen photos of the then-couple in what might very well be the most matchy couples' outfits of all time.

The Britney/Justin denim explosion is the gift that keeps on giving, and now a new generation is discovering the lewk.

On Friday, 13-year-old Mason Ramsey—aka the kid who went viral in 2018 for yodeling Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart—shared the picture on his Instagram.

"im gonna tell my kids this was me and @milliebobbybrown," Ramsey joked the post's caption.

Ramsey's take on the infamous red carpet pic is good enough on its own, but stay with us, because the whole thing gets much, much better.

Enter: Jamie Lynn Spears, who took to the comment section of Ramsey's post to playfully troll her big sister's questionable early aughts fashion choices.

"Tellin mine the same," she wrote.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here