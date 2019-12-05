In her latest outing of the holiday season, Katie Holmes looked predictably stunning in what might have been her most daring outfit yet.

The plunging neckline on her black velvet dress goes almost to her belly button, and pairs perfectly with her warm animal print coat.

Holmes just have us a little insight into her Thanksgiving (running and wine, natch).

Last night, Katie Holmes stepped out to celebrate Amazon x Refinery29's Decked and Dazzled pop-up store in New York City. And boy oh boy, does she look amazing. Her black dress, which she modeled for hairstylist Bradley Irion in a cute little video, has a very plunging neckline that almost goes to her naval. Goodbye, cashmere bra, and hello, sexy deep v-neck. She looks incredible.

Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick Gucci sephora.com $42.00 SHOP IT

Irion posted on Instagram Stories a few more details: "Allison Bornstein [Holmes' stylist] brings the dress, Genevieve Herr [makeup artist] brings her magic lip colors and I brought a few extra inches...#hairextensions are like condoms you'd rather have em and not need em than need em and not have them." (Lol, love that last part.)



So far no ID on the sexy velvet dress or jacket but we'll update when we know more; She finished the look with chunky pendant necklaces that give visual interest to the sleek look. Herr did add in the comments of her Instagram post the ID of that pretty fuchsia lip: Gucci Cassie Magenta. It's still available to buy—you're welcome.



Here's the look:

Behind the scenes:

And you can see the finished look here, via a screenshot on Holmes' Instagram Stories:

Katie Holmes Instagram

I must say, I also love the animal print coat—so chic.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here