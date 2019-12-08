While she usually focuses her Trump family tweets on Donald Trump, this weekend Chrissy Teigen tweeted about another member of the first family: Melania Trump.

In a video captioned, "I..I look like Melania," the model wears full make up and makes a squinting face, doing her best impression of the first lady.

Chrissy and Donald Trump's Twitter feud goes back years. As far back as 2011, the model was tweeting things like, "Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here." In 2017, the reality star-turned-politician went so far as to block her on the social media site.

Chrissy Teigen just served up a pretty spot-on Melania Trump look on Twitter, as shocking as that might be.

The model, best-selling cookbook author, and mother of two has famously been engaged in a troll-off with Melania's husband, Donald Trump, for years now, dating back to before he was elected president in 2016.

Chrissy and Trump's Twitter feud runs deep, with origins tracing back at least as far as 2011. In April of that year, Chrissy tweeted, "Donald Trump sure turned into a joke right? As opposed to what he was before which was so not a joke or anything."

A month later, in May, she went in on Trump again, writing, "Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here."

By July 2017, Chrissy's ongoing Twitter criticism was too much for Trump and he blocked her—a moment she shared on her own Twitter, of course.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Just because Donald Trump blocked Chrissy on Twitter, doesn't mean she can't tweet about him, obviously. She can, and does, on the regular. This weekend, she turned her attention to another member of the first family, however: Melania.

On Saturday, the model tweeted a video of herself getting her hair done while in full makeup. In the clip, captioned, "I..I look like Melania," Chrissy makes a squinty face.

And, you know, she's not wrong:

I..I look like melania pic.twitter.com/bb0S33qEkg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2019

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here