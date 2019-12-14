image
Bella Hadid Poses Topless with Gold Nipple Paint on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Jump Into Spring: MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
  • In a new Instagram post on Friday, Bella Hadid posed topless in an open, button-down shirt.
    • The model covered her otherwise exposed nipples in metallic, shimmering gold paint in the photo. The paint makes the photo safe for Instagram, which is notorious for pulling photos that feature exposed female (or even female-presenting) nipples.
      • "Aura bella™️ 🔮," she captioned the photo, in which she's wearing a pair of Chrome Hearts sunglasses to promote Chrome Hearts x Bella, her collaboration with the brand.

        Bella Hadid is no stranger to freeing the nipple, but in one of her latest Instagram posts, the model covered up with a splash oh metallic gold paint.

        The photo, posted on Friday, features Bella lounging about in a lush green setting, leaning against a very cozy looking sofa. The model is wearing minimal clothing in the shot—just a pair of white bikini bottoms and a blue button-down, sans any actually buttoning down.

        The open shirt exposes Bella's chest, but in a move that keeps the photo Instagram safe, she covered her nipples with a splash of gold, metallic paint. The paint may have been a necessary accessory in order to post the photo on Instagram, which is notorious for pulling photos that feature exposed female (or even just female-presenting) nipples. The social media site has been known to suspend the accounts of users who post images featuring bare nipples (although, again, only nipples that visually present as female).

        View this post on Instagram

        aura bella™️ 🔮

        A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

        Unfortunately, the nipple paint does have the effect of pulling focus from Bella's Chrome Hearts sunglasses, which the post is actually promoting.

        "Aura bella™️ 🔮," she captioned the photo, in which she wears a pair of sunglasses from her Chrome Hearts x Bella collaboration.

        After the nipple paint pic, Bella shared another (fully and completely clothed) photo highlighting her Chrome Hearts shades:

