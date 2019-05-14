Khloé Kardashian, along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, attended the NBC Upfronts event in New York City on Monday night.



The mother-of-one debuted her latest hair transformation, swapping her signature bob for super long extensions. She also toned down her platinum blonde look with a stretched darker root.



Younger sister Kendall also showed off a makeover, wearing vintage-inspired bangs for the evening.

Another night, another dramatic beauty transformation for Ms. Khloé Kardashian who, at this point, is changing up her hair more often than I change up my sheets. It’s been at least 48 hours since she last surprised us all with a new look so, if anything, it was a little overdue.

On Monday evening, Khloé joined Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the NBC Upfronts event, with each of the sisters stepping out in a completely different look to suit their individual styles. The 34-year-old mom of True Thompson channeled the epitome of power dressing, in a pair of black, high waisted cigarette trousers and an open, embellished blazer with padded, angular shoulders.

Don’t ask me how she avoided a wardrobe malfunction in that jacket—I can only assume there’s a lot of body tape in action underneath those lapels.

Getty Images

As well as a whole lot of skin on show, Khloé styled her outfit with the latest hair makeover in her repertoire. She swapped out her now-signature dramatic blunt bob for super long extensions with plenty of mermaid texture through the lengths. Worn in an effortless low ponytail, the reality star has also potentially opted for a slight change in her color too, stretching out her usual icy, platinum blonde with a darker root for easier upkeep.



Getty Images

Koko wasn’t the only Kardashian to debut a new look on Monday, as 23-year-old Kendall also showed off a mini hair transformation.

Just days after her show-stopping, very orange Met Gala appearance, the model opted for vintage-inspired, Audrey Hepburn-esque choppy bangs with her brown leather dress by Nicolas Lecourt Mansion. Knowing this family and their penchant for convincing wigs, it’s likely to be a hair piece. In fact, Kendall fooled fans with faux bangs earlier this year, too.

My personal thanks to Kourtney, who sticks to what she knows when it comes to hair (sleek, long, brunette) and remains reliable at all times.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE