Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share a Throwback from Last Christmas on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Royal Variety Performance 2018
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • While other members of the royal family have released Christmas cards, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not.
      • Meghan's visit to Brinsworth House, a residential and nursing care home in Twickenham and the couple's joint appearance at the 2018 Royal Variety performance made the cut.

        Much to the disappoint of royal fans around the world, the Sussex family have not released an official Christmas card so far in 2019.

        Instead, to celebrate the holiday season, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a throwback post highlighting some of their favorite moments together from last Christmas.

        In the caption with the post on the official Sussex Royal Instagram, the couple wrote:

        Today we look back to Christmas 2018, and The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Brinsworth House, a residential and nursing care home in Twickenham, owned and run by the Royal Variety Charity.

        Each year, the UK’s much beloved Royal Variety performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron. Funds raised from the show and throughout the year, help entertainers from around the UK who need support and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

        At Brinsworth House, The Duchess joined residents singing carols and making Christmas decorations, as she unveiled a traditional 'Royal plaque' which is proudly displayed on the entrance hall wall, not far from one marking the 1976 visit of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

        Last Christmas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first joint Royal Variety performance at the iconic London Palladium. Since HRH’s visit, the Royal Variety Charity has completely refurbished Brinsworth House’s kitchen and dining room, enabling residents to feel even more at home, in their new home.

        Take a look at the gallery of images from Christmas past:

        View this post on Instagram

        Today we look back to Christmas 2018, and The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Brinsworth House, a residential and nursing care home in Twickenham, owned and run by the Royal Variety Charity. Each year, the UK’s much beloved Royal Variety performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity of which Her Majesty The Queen is Patron. Funds raised from the show and throughout the year, help entertainers from around the UK who need support and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. At Brinsworth House, The Duchess joined residents singing carols and making Christmas decorations, as she unveiled a traditional 'Royal plaque' which is proudly displayed on the entrance hall wall, not far from one marking the 1976 visit of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Last Christmas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first joint Royal Variety performance at the iconic London Palladium. Since HRH’s visit, the Royal Variety Charity has completely refurbished Brinsworth House’s kitchen and dining room, enabling residents to feel even more at home, in their new home. #RoyalVarietyPerformance @royalvarietyperformance Photo © PA

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

