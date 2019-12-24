As actor Katie Holmes prepares to celebrate the holidays with her daughter and family, she shared a small glimpse of her life—specifically, a present she received.

She also shared a sweet quote from Ram Dass, who recently passed away.

Last year, Holmes shared all sorts of holiday photos, but this year she's opting for something a bit quieter.

Katie Holmes has been quiet on social media lately (seriously, Katie, same, I still have Christmas shopping to do—what am I even doing with my life) but she shared a few lovely, sentimental posts just in time for the holidays.

Last week, she shared a shot of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree (presumably as she was walking out and about in the city). This week, she shared a quote from Ram Dass, guru, psychologist, and author that reads, "We're all just walking each other home." She captioned the photo with clasped hands emoji in wordless thanks and appreciation—Dass passed away at the age of 88 yesterday. Fan were quick to express their love for the quote and wish the actor happy holidays, even if her putting up the quote wasn't in connection to the holiday itself.

She also shared one of her presents, given to her by artist Brenda Abbandandolo. "So grateful for my beautiful gift," she wrote. The sweetest (and perhaps unintentional) touch in the photo is that you can actually see Holmes reflected in the glass frame, steadying herself to take the picture on her phone.

Last year, Holmes shared all sorts of photos of daughter Suri Cruise, the lights around New York City, and even some details of her Christmas decorations around the house (and her dog!). This year, she's going simpler and quieter, which I totally get as well. It's really been a year for her, and all of us, hasn't it?

I love it.

