Brad Pitt might be the ex the world wants, but Justin Theroux is the ex Jennifer Aniston deserves.

On the heels of those Jen-Brad reunion photos (pause to re-process that hand grab) Theroux is also showing some love for his ex-wife by celebrating her birthday on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a silly black-and-white photo of Aniston flexing to his Stories. “… grabbing 2020 and another year just like —” Theroux captioned the image. “Happy birthday B,” he added alongside a heart emoji.

This isn't the first time Theroux has celebrated his ex's birthday on social media. Last year he penned an equally sweet message to The Morning Show star on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” he wrote at the time, adding. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

The couple split in February 2018 after two and a half years of marriage (and seven years together). But it was clearly an amicable divorce with both continuing to hang out — the Leftovers star was at Aniston's Thanksgiving celebration last year — and always praise each other to the media.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion," Aniston told Elle in 2018. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

The former Friends star has managed to maintain the friendliest roster of exes. She was recently spotted leaving the same restaurant as John Mayer (it wasn't confirmed if they were dining together) and, of course, her and Pitt have utilized every opportunity of award season to set fans hearts aflutter with their sweet moments.

What can we say? We stan friendly exes.

