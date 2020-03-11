Liam Hemsworth was first spotted with model Gabriella Brooks in December 2019.

The couple are reportedly getting "more serious," sources say.

Hemsworth announced his split from wife Miley Cyrus last August.

Sounds like things are getting intense between Liam Hemsworth and reported new girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks. As Hollywood Life reports, the pair dined at The Ivy in Los Angeles last month, and their relationship has only gotten stronger ever since.

"Things between Liam and Gabriella are definitely getting to be more serious since their lunch date at The Ivy with his brothers and some of his closest friends. Liam was able to see how well she fit in with his loved ones and it just meshed," an anonymous source told the site. "He could see serious potential with Gabby and is very much open to seeing where things go with her on a long-term basis."

"Gabby and Liam both came into this fresh out of serious relationships, so it is surprising how quickly things progressed. But it all happened so naturally. They have friends in common in Sydney and in L.A., so blending into each other’s lives has been seamless. It’s obvious they’re really into each other and they are definitely exclusive," another unnamed source said. "It’s funny because they both wanted to take things slowly. But in reality, things have moved pretty quickly. They really like each other and have been spending a ton of time together."

Hemsworth's new relationship might explain why, according to insiders, he's not all that concerned about ex Miley Cyrus dating Cody Simpson. "Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing," a source said last month. "Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into." Well, if everyone's happy, I'm happy!

