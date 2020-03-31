Matisyahu Performs At NYC Jewish Solidarity March
Ariana Grande Revealed Her Natural Curly Hair on Instagram

image
By Emily Dixon
Billboard Women In Music 2018 - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande eschewed her trademark ponytail and showed off her natural curls in an Instagram post on Monday.
  • "get a load a dis," she captioned the gorgeous selfie.
  • Celebrities including Lil Nas X, Chloe x Halle, and Elizabeth Gillies commented on the post.

    For Halloween last year, I dressed as Ariana Grande, a costume I felt confident was one of my best of all time. Except I didn't affix my long, fake ponytail comfortably, forcing me to hold it up with one hand at all times lest it tear the hair from my scalp; what's more, nobody had any idea who I was, perhaps because said fake ponytail, like my hair, was ginger. The point of that anecdote, obviously, is that when you think Ariana, you think ponytail. And on Monday, she cast that ponytail aside, displaying her natural curls in a beautiful Instagram selfie. Behold:

    View this post on Instagram

    get a load a dis

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

    The photo garnered a lot of celebrity praise: Lil Nas X called it "beautiful," while Madison Beer commented, "mon petit ange." Chloe x Halle posted, "so beautiful," Elizabeth Gillies wrote, "MARRY ME," Jessie J left a heart eyes emoji, and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall said, "WE LOVE TO SEE IT." Oh, and the rest of the internet evidently loved Ari's hair too, with the post at 5.5 million likes and counting.

    Grande also shared the photo on Twitter, resulting in a very sweet series of tweets from her mom, Joan Grande. "your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you..." Joan tweeted, following up with, "Beyond stunning." Moms! You make the internet a brighter place!

