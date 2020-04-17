Beyoncé made a surprise appearance during ABC's Disney Family Singalong Thursday night, performing an unsurprisingly gorgeous rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

She dedicated the performance to "all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe."

"Please hold on to your families tight. Please be safe. Don't give up hope. We're going to get through this," Beyoncé said.

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.



Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

Another standout contributor to the event? Ariana Grande, who not only performed the Hercules number "I Won't Say I'm In Love," but also sang all the harmonies, shot the video, and put together the final product herself. "Wow wow wow," manager Scooter Braun tweeted. "She sang all the parts and melodies on her iPhone and mixed it and shot all the part on her iPhone in a day."

Wow wow wow. She sang all the parts and melodies on her iPhone and mixed it and shot all the part on her iPhone in a day. @ArianaGrande wow https://t.co/ht6KzbNnNn — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) April 17, 2020

The performance reignited the internet's desire to see Grande cast as Megara in a live action remake of Hercules—and she's got a pretty impressive advocate on her side. Susan Egan, who voiced Meg in the Disney movie, tweeted, "Couldn’t be more perfect! @ArianaGrande is the greatest thing since the pocket in pita!" Which delighted Grande:

omg — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 15, 2020

