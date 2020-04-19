This weekend, Suri Cruise turned 14 and her mom, Katie Holmes, celebrated the occasion on Instagram.

On Saturday, the actress shared a rare photo of her teenaged daughter on her personal Instagram to mark the big day.

The picture was taken from behind and doesn't show Suri's face—but does show off the birthday girl's incredible, pink and white flower crown, which perfectly matches her pink and white tie-dyed shirt.

Suri Cruise turned 14 (I know, right?) this weekend, and Katie Holmes gave the rest of the world an Instagram gift for the occasion: A rare picture of Suri.

True, the picture in question doesn't actually show, you know, Suri's face or anything, but it's still a picture of the elusive, effortlessly cool teen so we'll take it.

The photo, taken from behind, shows off Suri's long, long brunette locks, which the birthday girl topped with a fun, oversized, pink and white flower crown. Suri, naturally, matched said crown to her pink and white, tie-dyed top.

"Birthday vibes," Katie captioned the picture, along with a couple of double heart emojis (also in pink, of course).



Take a look at the birthday picture in all its pretty-in-pink glory below:

Earlier in the day, Katie shared a picture of the homemade happy birthday banner (also complete with large flowers) the she hung in celebration of the big event:

"💕Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕 I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕," she captioned the first birthday pic.

We definitely second the wishes for an incredible year for Suri.

