In a new Instagram post this weekend, Katie Holmes celebrated her daughter, Suri Cruise's, birthday.

Suri turned 14 on Saturday, April 18 and her mom gushed about the big day on Instagram.

To mark the occasion, Katie shared a photo of the homemade, floral happy birthday banner she hung in their home and wrote a sweet caption wishing her daughter an amazing year.

Katie Holmes is embracing some good old fashioned, no-chill mom gushing on Instagram.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate her daughter, Suri Cruise's, birthday. And, if you want to feel very, very old, here's a fun fact for you: Suri Cruise is 14 years old today. Fourteen.

Katie's birthday post, sadly, did not include a new picture of Suri, but that's not a huge surprise—after all, the actress rarely shares photos of herself or her daughter online. Instead, in true Katie Holmes fashion, it highlighted the adorable, homemade happy birthday banner she hung in their home for the occasion.

The banner included bedazzled, cutout letters and beautiful hanging flowers. The really sweet part of the post was the caption though.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! 💕," Katie wrote in the photo's caption. "I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕."

Everything about this post—from the DIY-vibes to the achingly sincere message—is quintessentially Katie.

