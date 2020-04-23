Ariana Grande isn't happy with some of the impersonations of her proliferating on TikTok, she said on her Instagram story.

On her Instagram story, she shared a clip of filmmaker Jordan Firstman describing memes as "degrading [the] entire value" of a piece of art.

Alongside the clip, Grande wrote, "can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me..."

Recently, there's been a surge of people impersonating Ariana Grande on TikTok—and it turns out Grande isn't a fan. Specifically, she wrote on her Instagram story, she objects to people mimicking the high-pitched, dreamy voice she used as Cat Valentine, her character in Victorious. While I won't link any of the TikTok impressions here—a lot of them are teens, and no doubt huge fans of Grande—the Cat Valentine voice is a common feature of many.

On her Instagram story, Grande reposted a series of funny videos shared by filmmaker Jordan Firstman, including one captioned, "This is my impression of a meme" (the third video in the Instagram post embedded below). In the clip, Firstman says, "What if we, like, we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or a TV show; something that like, an artist really poured their soul into, and it like, it just took them years to make, and it was like an uphill battle the entire time, and then when they finally got the financing it was like, they made it!"

Firstman continues, "What if we took a moment from that, and we kind of like, recontextualized it—like, does that make sense? And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of like, degrading its entire value."

Alongside the clip, Grande wrote, "omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing that cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me...cause this really how it feels..."

"'degrading its entire value'" i screamed," she continued. Got your own Ariana impression ready to post? It...sounds like you might want to leave it in drafts.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here