Ciara taught her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, how to swim, and shared an adorable video of Sienna practicing on Instagram.

"Good job!" Ciara tells her daughter, aged 3, in the clip.

"I taught my baby girl to swim and I’m sooo proud!" she captioned the video.

Here is an extremely, acutely sweet video to brighten your Tuesday morning: Ciara taught her 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, how to swim, and shared a clip of her practicing on Instagram, swim goggles and all. "Good job!" Ciara—who's pregnant with a younger sibling to Sienna and son Future—tells her daughter in the video, before preparing her for another successful lap. "Hold your breath! Ready...two, three, go!" Watch, enjoy, weep:

Earlier this month, Ciara posted another super sweet video of her daughter—specifically, of husband Russell Wilson doing Sienna's hair, gently brushing it into a ponytail. "Daddy, put this on!" Sienna says in the video, holding a bottle of product. The cutest!

Last month, Ciara wrote a moving letter to her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, after the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and many other Black people by police sparked widespread protest across the world. "My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough! I’m praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!"

