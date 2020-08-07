Today's Top Stories
Royal Biography Confirms Meghan Markle Broke Tradition by Giving Her Own Wedding Speech

By Katherine J Igoe
    • We still don't know exactly what was said, but we do know that it was a (probably pretty minor) break with royal wedding tradition.

        When Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry in 2018 (still thinking about that day gives me chills, TBH), there were tons of rumors and speculation about how the event was different, how it included so many unique little touches that the couple had planned for their big event. And now, as confirmed in the new biography Finding Freedom and reported by HELLO!, Meghan did in fact give her own speech—breaking with royal tradition, apparently.

        I for sure did not know this before, but per HELLO!, "Typically, English royal weddings include a speech from the best man, the host and occasionally the groom, but rarely the bride." But the reception (and after-after-party) of the Sussexes' royal wedding was epic in about 30 different ways, so I'm honestly not surprised by this at all. And frankly, to state the obvious, the reception was carefully planned, and it's therefore appropriate to assume that the Royal Family signed off on the move.

        There was speculation in 2018 that Meghan did, in fact, give a speech in which she thanked the Royal Family for welcoming her (which now seems kind of sad, knowing everything we know now). Us Weekly also reported at the time that Meghan thanked mom Doria Ragland, not mentioning her dad and all that drama. She even apparently obliquely referenced her first marriage, telling Harry that finding love was "worth the wait." Finding Freedom didn't dive into exactly what was said, but considering Harry and William both gave warm and funny speeches too (and the fact that Meghan's a great speaker), it probably fit in well.

        On the one-year anniversary of the wedding, Harry and Meghan shared behind-the-scenes video of their special day:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        And, although we didn't get a close-up of Meghan's speech (ugh, if only!), it provided even more detail that we hadn't seen before.

