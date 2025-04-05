Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers Are Still Making Adidas Sweat in the It-Shoe Race, According to Kaia Gerber
The $187 footwear is fast becoming a supermodel favorite.
Kaia Gerber has cemented her love of Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, which she paired with her favorite low-rise pants and a cropped hoodie for her latest outing.
On April 4, Gerber was photographed in New York City wearing her Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 "White/Blue" Sneakers. The sleek footwear brand has become a firm favorite with supermodels in recent months. Gerber's endorsement seemingly confirms that Adidas Sambas have a fierce contender when it comes to the fashion set.
Taylor Russell, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.
As well as perfectly demonstrating how to wear navy and black together, Gerber has used her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers to show it's perfectly fine wearing pajamas outside.
Gerber's street style regularly makes a case for pairing low-rise pants with in-demand sneakers and crop tops. She's also a fan of The Row's $820 Mary Jane flats, and has been leaning into a boho-chic aesthetic in 2025.
Of course, the model and actress's style is anything but predictable. Earlier this week, Gerber joined mom Cindy Crawford for the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan. For the star-studded event, both mother and daughter wore little black dresses. Gerber accessorized her sculpted Givenchy midi dress with leather pointed pumps and a glossy clutch.
Growing up with Cindy Crawford as a mom must have had an undeniable impact on Gerber, who told Faces, "My mother has always had first-class style, and I used to sneak into her closet at an early age and put together my outfits there. Her credo has always been: less is more, and I try to keep it that way. Neither she nor I are maximalists."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Baggy Jeans Finally Got Hailey Bieber's Blessing
If there's one thing Bieber can do, it's make a trend all hers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
My 56-Year-Old Mother and I Can’t Get Enough of This Buttery Cream Bronzer
Sarah Creal’s newest release is a hit for dry skin and minimalist makeup.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
I'm getting ahead with these under-$200 tank tops, staple denim, and breezy dresses.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ayo Edebiri Takes On the Naked Shoe Trend in $1,170 Mesh Prada Sling-Backs
Finally, someone's willing to take a risk.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Streamlines Her Boho-Chic Sequin Blouse With Hot Librarian Trousers
The model is single-handedly carrying the look's revival on her back.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Michelle Williams Goes All-In on the Chloé Boho Aesthetic With a Ruffled Dress and $2,090 Boots
Another Chloé girl is born.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa's Beloved $6,900 Chanel Bag Puts an Old Money Spin on Fashion's Cargo Pocket Trend
She truly can't stop carrying it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Elevates Her Little Black Dress With a $2,450 Lipstick Red Clutch
The future of themed dressing is here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
She hit a vintage market looking the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Adds The Row's $2,000 To-Go Tote to Her Extensive Bag Collection
She carries it everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published