Kaia Gerber has cemented her love of Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, which she paired with her favorite low-rise pants and a cropped hoodie for her latest outing.

On April 4, Gerber was photographed in New York City wearing her Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 "White/Blue" Sneakers. The sleek footwear brand has become a firm favorite with supermodels in recent months. Gerber's endorsement seemingly confirms that Adidas Sambas have a fierce contender when it comes to the fashion set.

Kaia Gerber wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers with low-rise pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Taylor Russell, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted wearing Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

As well as perfectly demonstrating how to wear navy and black together, Gerber has used her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers to show it's perfectly fine wearing pajamas outside.

Gerber's street style regularly makes a case for pairing low-rise pants with in-demand sneakers and crop tops. She's also a fan of The Row's $820 Mary Jane flats, and has been leaning into a boho-chic aesthetic in 2025.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber wearing black dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the model and actress's style is anything but predictable. Earlier this week, Gerber joined mom Cindy Crawford for the Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan. For the star-studded event, both mother and daughter wore little black dresses. Gerber accessorized her sculpted Givenchy midi dress with leather pointed pumps and a glossy clutch.

Growing up with Cindy Crawford as a mom must have had an undeniable impact on Gerber, who told Faces, "My mother has always had first-class style, and I used to sneak into her closet at an early age and put together my outfits there. Her credo has always been: less is more, and I try to keep it that way. Neither she nor I are maximalists."