Kirsten Dunst Doesn't Understand Why Kanye West Used Her Picture in His Campaign Posters

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Earlier this week, rapper/self-proclaimed presidential hopeful Kanye West debuted his campaign poster on Twitter.
    • On Tuesday, West shared the poster, which features pictures of several people, including actress Kirsten Dunst and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
      • Dunst doesn't appear to have given permission for her image to be used on the poster. The actress replied to West's tweet, writing, "What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?" along with a shrug emoji.

        Kanye West debuted his presidential campaign poster this week and Kirsten Dunst is, well, pretty confused, TBH.

        The 38-year-old actress is one of several people (including Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour) featured on the poster, which West debuted on Twitter Tuesday in a tweet simply captioned "#2020VISION."

        Don't assume that this means the people featured in the campaign poster are supports of West's presidential run though. Dunst, for example, doesn't appear to have given permission for the smiling photo of herself to be used on the poster. The actress took to Twitter to reply to West's tweet, writing, "What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?" along with a shrug emoji.

        As of this writing, West had not replied to Dunst's tweet. According to ET Online, he's pushing forward with his presidential campaign, even though he missed the deadline to be put on the ballad in many states. He's reportedly still working to get his name on the ballot in several states, including Oklahoma, New Jersey, Missouri, and Illinois.

