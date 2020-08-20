Kirsten Dunst Doesn't Understand Why Kanye West Used Her Picture in His Campaign Posters

Earlier this week, rapper/self-proclaimed presidential hopeful Kanye West debuted his campaign poster on Twitter.

On Tuesday, West shared the poster, which features pictures of several people, including actress Kirsten Dunst and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Dunst doesn't appear to have given permission for her image to be used on the poster. The actress replied to West's tweet, writing, "What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?" along with a shrug emoji.

As of this writing, West had not replied to Dunst's tweet. According to ET Online, he's pushing forward with his presidential campaign, even though he missed the deadline to be put on the ballad in many states. He's reportedly still working to get his name on the ballot in several states, including Oklahoma, New Jersey, Missouri, and Illinois.

