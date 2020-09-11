Meghan Markle was devastated for Prince Harry when he was stripped of his military titles, according to Sussex biography Finding Freedom.

Harry lost his honorary military titles when the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals, and the loss reportedly made the prince "emotional."

Meghan thought Harry's demotion was "so unnecessary," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write.

One of the hardest parts of the deal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struck with the royal family, after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals? Harry's loss of his honorary military titles, according to biography Finding Freedom (yes, the revelations are still coming!) The Duke of Sussex was reportedly "emotional" about being stripped of his titles, while Meghan was devastated by her husband's heartbreak, calling the demotion "so unnecessary."

Amazon Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family amazon.com $27.99 $19.58 (30% off) SHOP NOW

"The most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal," Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write, as Marie Claire UK reports. "As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations."

An inside source told Scobie and Durand, "That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through. It’s the one that made Harry emotional."

Speaking to a friend, Meghan reportedly called the demotion "so unnecessary." She continued, "And it’s not just taking something away from him, it’s also that entire military veteran community. You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers are unfortunately greater than me."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io