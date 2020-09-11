Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Was Heartbroken When Prince Harry Was Stripped of His Military Titles

By Emily Dixon

    One of the hardest parts of the deal Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struck with the royal family, after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals? Harry's loss of his honorary military titles, according to biography Finding Freedom (yes, the revelations are still coming!) The Duke of Sussex was reportedly "emotional" about being stripped of his titles, while Meghan was devastated by her husband's heartbreak, calling the demotion "so unnecessary."

    "The most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal," Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write, as Marie Claire UK reports. "As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations."

    An inside source told Scobie and Durand, "That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through. It’s the one that made Harry emotional."

    Speaking to a friend, Meghan reportedly called the demotion "so unnecessary." She continued, "And it’s not just taking something away from him, it’s also that entire military veteran community. You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers are unfortunately greater than me."

