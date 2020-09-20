Earlier this week, the royal family participated in a group Zoom call for Prince Harry's 36th birthday.

According to a report from The Mirror, however, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the group video chat.

"It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there," a royal source said.

On Tuesday, Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday and, even though he and his family are on separate continents this year, the royals still found a way to celebrate the occasion together—mostly, anyway.

According to the Mirror, Prince Charles organized a group Zoom call for the royal family in honor of Harry's special day. The Queen and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the call from the United Kingdom and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their 16-month-old son, Archie, joined him on the call in their new home in Montecito, California. Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on the other hand, were noticeably absent from the virtual hangout.

"William sent his birthday best wishes," a royal source told the Mirror. "There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there....It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there."

Still, those who did sign on for the Zoom party apparently had a great time.

"It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them," the source explained. "Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out."

Speaking of Archie, the youngest member of The Firm stole the show when he called his grandpa, Prince Charles, "Pa" during the call.

Will and Kate were out attending royal engagements on Harry's birthday, presumably during the time of the call. The Cambridges might have missed Harry's Zoom call, but they did share a special message for him on their Instagram account that day.

