Today's Top Stories
1
The World Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death
2
Self-Care Products to Treat Yourself To
3
Women Marry Their Glass Ceilings
4
Put an Edgy Twist on All the Fall Favorites
5
Martha Hunt Shares ﻿What's Inside Her Jewelry Box

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Missed Harry's "Awkward" Birthday Zoom Call with the Royal Family

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Earlier this week, the royal family participated in a group Zoom call for Prince Harry's 36th birthday.
    • According to a report from The Mirror, however, Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the group video chat.
      • "It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there," a royal source said.

        On Tuesday, Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday and, even though he and his family are on separate continents this year, the royals still found a way to celebrate the occasion together—mostly, anyway.

        According to the Mirror, Prince Charles organized a group Zoom call for the royal family in honor of Harry's special day. The Queen and Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the call from the United Kingdom and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and their 16-month-old son, Archie, joined him on the call in their new home in Montecito, California. Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on the other hand, were noticeably absent from the virtual hangout.

        "William sent his birthday best wishes," a royal source told the Mirror. "There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there....It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there."

        Still, those who did sign on for the Zoom party apparently had a great time.

        "It was very pleasant. Harry told the family how much he missed them," the source explained. "Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out."

        Speaking of Archie, the youngest member of The Firm stole the show when he called his grandpa, Prince Charles, "Pa" during the call.

        Will and Kate were out attending royal engagements on Harry's birthday, presumably during the time of the call. The Cambridges might have missed Harry's Zoom call, but they did share a special message for him on their Instagram account that day.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Related Stories
        Why Harry & Meghan Signed Their Netflix Deal
        Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan Is Her "Family"
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Why Harry & Meghan Signed Their Netflix Deal
        Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan Is Her "Family"
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
        The Queen's Private Pain After Diana's Death
        William Isn't Happy About Harry's Netflix Deal
        Meghan & Harry Make Huge Donation for His B-day
        Meghan Could *Possibly* Go Into Politics
        Harry Is Planning His First Trip Home to the U.K.
        Harry & Meghan's Netflix Deal Was a Backup Plan
        See the Stunning Decor in Meghan Markle's Home