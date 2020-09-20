Now that they've settled into life in California, Prince Harry has joined an exclusive helicopter club near the Sussexes' Montecito home.

The membership will allow Harry to keep his helicopter license current, since pilots are required to log a minimum number of flight hours each year to be eligible to renew their license.

Harry plans to use the membership to fly his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie Harrison, off on "expeditions," according to a source.

The Sussexes' lives have changed a lot this year, but Prince Harry has found a way to keep up with one of his most unique hobbies—flying helicopters—in his new home in California.

Harry has joined a super exclusive helicopter club near his new home in Montecito, according to a report from The Sun.

"Harry has joined a local flying club in California so that he can keep his helicopter license current," a source, described as a friend of Harry's, told the paper. "You know you have to do a number of hours per year otherwise your license won’t be renewed, and that applies in the US as much as it does in the UK."

The club is a big deal for Harry, who would have been really sad to see his helicopter license expire, according to the friend. Plus, the membership will come with some fun perks for Meghan Markle and baby Archie Harrison, too.

"He’s very proud of that license; he worked hard to get first the basic and then the Apache," the source explained. "He’s hardly likely to be recalled for military service in England again but he wants to keep the hours up for personal use, so he and Meghan can just take off for expeditions if they want to."

Now we desperately want Harry and Meghan to launch a new Instagram account and document those expeditions. Sigh.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io