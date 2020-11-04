Chrissy Teigen shared her fears about a second term of Trump on Twitter Tuesday night—and promptly went viral.

"It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins," she tweeted. "like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety."

Teigen's tweet has more than 200,000 likes and counting.

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they’re worried about bathroom safety — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Teigen also shared a video of her appearance with husband John Legend at a rally for Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Monday night. Teigen lamented her inability to speak during her moment on stage, tweeting, "All I could muster was 'hi everyone!' This mouth of mine and that’s all I could do. An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe."

All I could muster was “hi everyone!” This mouth of mine and that’s all I could do. An honor to be in Philly to support Kamala and Joe. pic.twitter.com/1OdX9U7Put — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Legend performed at the Harris rally, inviting Teigen and their children Luna and Miles to come onstage. "I want to send a shoutout—actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he said, as CNN reports. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

Legend sang "Never Break" at the rally, the song he dedicated to Teigen at October's Billboard Music Awards after the mid-pregnancy loss of their son, Jack. "I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," he said."I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

