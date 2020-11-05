Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced in September that they were expecting their first child together.

U.K. bookmakers have predicted what the expectant parents will name their royal baby.

Alice is the top prediction for a girl, while Henry and Arthur are the first guesses for a boy.

Parenthood is drawing ever closer for Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, who announced in September that their first child together would arrive in "early 2021." So, naturally, royal experts have predicted their baby names of choice, with bookmakers fairly confident their baby name will begin with 'A.'

As People reports, the top prediction for a girl is Alice, with odds of 9/1. Which is a family name for Eugenie: Prince Philip's mother, and Eugenie's great-grandmother, was Princess Alice of Battenberg. Arthur and Henry are tied as the top prediction for a boy, also with odds of 9/1—and again, both names have royal precedent. Prince Harry's real name is Henry, which would be a touching tribute to the Duke of Sussex since Eugenie and Harry are famously close. Arthur, meanwhile, is a popular middle name among the royals, with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Louis all sharing it.

What the new baby won't have is a royal title, according to the BBC. The new arrival will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, and will be 11th in the line of succession—but because Brooksbank has no royal title himself, the baby won't inherit one. "Because the child will be born down a female line of the Royal Family—and drinks executive Mr Brooksbank has no royal status—he or she will be plain Master or Miss Brooksbank," the BBC reports. Unless, of course, the Queen steps in and grants Brooksbank an earldom, or directly bestows a title on the new baby. Guess we'll have to wait and see!

