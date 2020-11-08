Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes Stepped Out With the Bag Meghan Markle Made Famous—and It's On Sale Now

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On several different occasions recently, actress Katie Holmes has been spotted carrying an eye-catching green and brown Strathberry Lana bag around New York City (yes, often on casual, romantic strolls with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.).
    • The brand is also a favorite of none other than the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, who has been seen carrying bags from the Scottish brand over the last couple of years. She was first photographed with the brand's classic tote in 2018.
      • Strathberry is currently having a rare sale, with some on sale for as much as 50 percent off.

        Any item worn/carried/used by Katie Holmes or Meghan Markle is pretty much guaranteed instant icon status. But an accessory that both of these stylish women love? That's truly next-level. Strathberry bags have achieved that feat and several of the Scottish brand's pieces are on a very rare sale right now—with some items up to 50 percent off.

        On multiple occasions this week, Katie has been spotted (and photographed, obviously) carrying a bottle green and tan Strathberry Lana bicolor bag around New York City. And, yeah, some of those sightings were during her regular, casually romantic strolls around the city with her new boyfriend, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., whom she has been spotted with on the regular since they first made headlines by stepping out as a couple in September.

        new york, ny november 05 katie holmes and boyfriend emilio vitolo jr seen out and about in manhattan on november 5, 2020 in new york city photo by robert kamaugc images
        Robert KamauGetty Images
        new york city, ny november 3 katie holmes and emilio vitolo jr are seen on november 3, 2020 in new york city photo by megagc images
        MEGAGetty Images

        But, Katie has also carried the bag for solo outings, like her shopping trip on November 4:

        new york city, ny november 04 katie holmes is seen on november 4, 2020 in new york city photo by lrnyc megagc images
        MEGAGetty Images

        If you're obsessed with Katie's bag, you can still snag it from Strathberry's website—for a casual $700:

        Courtesy
        Lana Midi Bucket Bag
        strathberry.com
        $700.00
        SHOP NOW

        Meghan has been a fan of the Scottish bag brand for a few years now. She was first spotted carrying the Strathberry midi tote in burgundy at her first public engagement with Prince Harry in December 2017:

        nottingham, united kingdom december 01 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan markle attends a terrence higgins trust world aids day charity fair at nottingham contemporary on december 1, 2017 in nottingham, england prince harry and meghan markle announced their engagement on monday 27th november 2017 and will marry at st george's chapel, windsor in may 2018 photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        Courtesy
        The Strathberry Midi Tote
        strathberry.com
        $770.00
        SHOP NOW

        In February of 2018, Meghan chose the Strathberry East / West Mini in Bottle Green for her trip to Edinburgh:

        edinburgh, scotland february 13 meghan markle arrives to edinburgh castle with prince harry on february 13, 2018 in edinburgh, scotland photo by chris jacksonchris jacksongetty images
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Courtesy
        East/West Mini
        strathberry.com
        $595.00
        SHOP NOW

        Meghan also carried Strathberry's classic tote in Tan Bridle Leather in Dublin in July 2018:

        dublin, ireland july 10 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex arrive at dublin airport during their visit to ireland on july 10, 2018 in dublin, ireland photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
        Samir HusseinGetty Images
        Courtesy
        The Strathberry Midi Tote
        strathberry.com
        $770.00
        SHOP NOW

        Check out the rest of the Strathberry sale here.

