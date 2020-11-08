Katie Holmes Stepped Out With the Bag Meghan Markle Made Famous—and It's On Sale Now

On several different occasions recently, actress Katie Holmes has been spotted carrying an eye-catching green and brown Strathberry Lana bag around New York City (yes, often on casual, romantic strolls with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.).

The brand is also a favorite of none other than the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, who has been seen carrying bags from the Scottish brand over the last couple of years. She was first photographed with the brand's classic tote in 2018.

Strathberry is currently having a rare sale, with some on sale for as much as 50 percent off.

Any item worn/carried/used by Katie Holmes or Meghan Markle is pretty much guaranteed instant icon status. But an accessory that both of these stylish women love? That's truly next-level. Strathberry bags have achieved that feat and several of the Scottish brand's pieces are on a very rare sale right now—with some items up to 50 percent off.

On multiple occasions this week, Katie has been spotted (and photographed, obviously) carrying a bottle green and tan Strathberry Lana bicolor bag around New York City. And, yeah, some of those sightings were during her regular, casually romantic strolls around the city with her new boyfriend, celebrity chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., whom she has been spotted with on the regular since they first made headlines by stepping out as a couple in September.

But, Katie has also carried the bag for solo outings, like her shopping trip on November 4:

If you're obsessed with Katie's bag, you can still snag it from Strathberry's website—for a casual $700:

Meghan has been a fan of the Scottish bag brand for a few years now. She was first spotted carrying the Strathberry midi tote in burgundy at her first public engagement with Prince Harry in December 2017:

In February of 2018, Meghan chose the Strathberry East / West Mini in Bottle Green for her trip to Edinburgh:

Meghan also carried Strathberry's classic tote in Tan Bridle Leather in Dublin in July 2018:

