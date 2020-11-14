Prince Harry's Remembrance Day Snub Shows That His Feud with the Royal Family Is "Worse Than We Thought"

Last weekend, when the royal family celebrated Remembrance Day, they reportedly snubbed Prince Harry by denying his request to have a wreath laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf.

According to royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey, the snub indicates that the feud between Harry and the rest of the royal family is "worse than we thought."

"On the face of this, it would seem that Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is to granting one," Lacey added.

A little background: Last weekend, people in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth countries around the world observed Remembrance Sunday, a holiday for recognizing, remembering, and honoring members of the Armed Forces who died in their service. The holiday means a lot to Harry, who served for 10 years in the British Army.

Harry, who currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie Harrison, reportedly asked that a wreath be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday, since he couldn't travel to participate in the annual service himself. The request was apparently denied, which left Harry feeling "deeply saddened," according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey, whose most recent book, , delves deep into Harry's long-reported rift with his brother, Prince William, and the royal family as a whole, weighed in on the snub, telling Newsweek that it was proof of how "expendable" the rest of the royal family sees Harry "as the spare."

"I think this is an indication that things are worse than we thought," Lacey explained, calling Harry's request "perfectly reasonable" and adding that its being denied might signal that Harry is more interested in repairing his relationship with his family than the rest of the royals are.

"On the face of this, it would seem that Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is to granting one," Lacey said. "The spares are expendable so they are sent to war. It's all part of the cruelty of the spare system."

Oof.

Harry ended up celebrating Remembrance Day privately with Meghan Markle at a cemetery in Los Angeles.

