Pregnant Emma Stone Stuns in a Maxi Dress While Running Errands in Los Angeles

By Emily Dixon

    Emma Stone was spotted running errands in Studio City, Los Angeles last Friday, embodying laidback cool in a black long-sleeved maxi dress, brown sandals, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a face mask. Stone, who is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary, was spotted picking up a pink and orange painting during her outing. Take a look at all the photos here.

    Us Weekly reported in January that Stone was pregnant, with a source telling the magazine, "She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother—she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing." Stone and former Saturday Night Live segment director McCary reportedly married in 2020, after announcing their engagement in December 2019.

    emma stone
    BACKGRID

    Stone has yet to directly comment on her pregnancy, but in a 2018 conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle, she opened up about her desire to start a family. "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids," Stone said. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

    Stone, now 32, also spoke about how turning 30 shifted her perspective. "My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life," she said. "Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?"

