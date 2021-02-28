Royal fans around the world can't wait to hear what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal in their upcoming, televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Members of the royal family are also waiting to learn what the Sussexes talked about with Oprah during their 90-minute interview special, apparently. Sources say Harry and his brother, Prince William, haven't been in touch recently and that the Duke of Cambridge has no idea what his brother and sister-in-law discussed during the sit-down.

"Things are still bad between them, although both want to repair that brotherly bond," a royal insider said of the state of Harry and William's relationship. "William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey is shaping up to be a big television event. Royal fans don't know exactly what to expect from the 90-minute sit-down interview—and neither, it seems, do many members of the royal family. According to a new report from The Sun, Harry's brother, Prince William, is among those "in the dark" about the details of the interview.

Apparently, even though the royal brothers "want to repair" their notoriously strained relationship, they haven't really been keeping in touch lately—which, you know, makes it hard for Harry to keep his brother in the loop about things like the Oprah interview.

"Harry and William have not spoken for some time, and Meghan speaking about their relationship or relationships with the Royal Family to Oprah will not help matters," a royal insider told the Mail on Sunday

It seems like things between William and Harry are still strained and, as a result, Will doesn't really know what his brother and sister-in-law discussed with Oprah during their 90-minute sit-down interview.

We'll definitely be watching. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on CBS on Sunday March 7 at 8p.m. ET.

