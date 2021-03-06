Prince Harry and Prince William Are a "Long Way" from Seeing Eye-to-Eye, Royal Biographer Says

Tomorrow night, royal fans will be tuning in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spill all of the royal tea in their highly-anticipated 90-minute sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

We know from teasers for the interview that Harry and Meghan will discuss their thoughts on the institution of the monarchy, their troubled history with the media, and the reasons that led to their decision to step back from royal life. It's not yet clear, however, if Harry will address his strained relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

According to royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie, communication between the brothers "has been light" since the royal exit. "In terms of seeing eye-to-eye, we're a long way from that," Scobie said of William and Harry. "And I think it'll really be something that Harry and Meghan need to perhaps approach much further down the line."

Scobie said communication between Harry and William "has been light" since the Sussexes' moved to California after their royal exit last year.

"We're approaching 16 months since they actually had a face-to-face conversation with each other," Scobie explained. "In terms of seeing eye-to-eye, we're a long way from that. And I think it'll really be something that Harry and Meghan need to perhaps approach much further down the line."

We'll just have to wait and see if Harry offers any insight into the state of his relationship with specific members of the royal family, including William.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

