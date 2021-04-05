Today's Top Stories
1
Check Out the RealReal’s New Upcycled Collection
2
The Duke Will Not Return for 'Bridgerton' Season 2
3
Asian American Women on Where to Go From Here
4
Fran Drescher Is as Relevant as Ever—Just Ask Her
5
‘Til COVID Do Us Part: Divorce in the Age of Zoom

Gigi Hadid Shared the Sweetest Photo of Baby Khai's First Easter

By Emily Dixon

    Gigi Hadid's been spotted in some excellent outfits of late, but baby Khai's wardrobe very much stole the show this weekend. Hadid shared a snap of her daughter, who she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed back in September, celebrating Easter in an adorable bunny onesie, with a multicolored quilted jacket over the top.

    "our little bunny! first Easter!" Hadid captioned the sweet photo, in which baby Khai lies on her front in the grass. Khai's face isn't visible in the snap, in accordance with Hadid and Malik's policy of preserving their daughter's privacy online.

    Khai's grown familiar with New York City over the past few weeks, as Hadid took her daughter out in her stroller for a walk or two. And the supermodel debuted some extremely cool outfits in the process, including a bright yellow knit ensemble and a slate gray cardigan co-ord.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Malik opened up about adjusting to parenthood with Hadid in a recent interview on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby," he said. "It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it." He praised his girlfriend's parenting, too, calling Hadid "an amazing mum."

    Related Stories
    Gigi Hadid Wore the Brightest Yellow Outfit in NYC
    Zayn Opened Up About Becoming a Parent With Gigi
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Diana to be Honored With a Plaque at Her Apartment
    Chrissy Debuted a Cool Blonde Hair Transformation
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Nicole Kidman in Giorgio Armani at the SAG Awards
    Jamie Chung Wore a Stop Asian Hate Handbag at SAGs
    Mariah Hits Famous High Note While Getting Vaccine
    Why Margaret Chose Duty Over Love and Harry Didn't
    Daniel Kaluuya's SNL Monologue Dragged the Royals
    Britney Responds to IG Caption Speculation
    Meghan's Old BF on Her Relationship with Her Dad
    New Easter Photos of the Queen and Prince Charles