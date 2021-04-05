Gigi Hadid's been spotted in some excellent outfits of late, but baby Khai's wardrobe very much stole the show this weekend. Hadid shared a snap of her daughter, who she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed back in September, celebrating Easter in an adorable bunny onesie, with a multicolored quilted jacket over the top.

"our little bunny! first Easter!" Hadid captioned the sweet photo, in which baby Khai lies on her front in the grass. Khai's face isn't visible in the snap, in accordance with Hadid and Malik's policy of preserving their daughter's privacy online.

Khai's grown familiar with New York City over the past few weeks, as Hadid took her daughter out in her stroller for a walk or two. And the supermodel debuted some extremely cool outfits in the process, including a bright yellow knit ensemble and a slate gray cardigan co-ord.

Malik opened up about adjusting to parenthood with Hadid in a recent interview on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby," he said. "It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it." He praised his girlfriend's parenting, too, calling Hadid "an amazing mum."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

