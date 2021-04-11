Prince Charles Is Reportedly "Looking Forward" to Reuniting with Prince Harry at Prince Philip's Funeral

Following the death of Prince Philip at 99, Prince Charles has found one thing to look forward to as the royal family prepares for his father's funeral: Reuniting with his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Harry, is returning to the United Kingdom for the first time in more than a year to attend the service and honor his late grandfather, but his wife, Meghan Markle, is pregnant with the couple's second child and has been advised by her doctors not to travel.

"I’m sure Charles will be very happy to see his son," a Buckingham Palace source told The Sun of the upcoming reunion. "It’s been more than a year. The Prince is very much looking forward to seeing him."

As the royals mourn the death of their family patriarch, Prince Philip, Charles is looking forward to reuniting with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who is confirmed to be traveling back to the United Kingdom from his new home in California for the funeral. Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, however, "has been advised by her physician not to travel," according to a royal spokesman.

It will mark the first time that members of the royal family have seen Harry face-to-face since March 2020, when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, completed their final round of engagements as working royals ahead of their royal exit. Harry's very last royal engagement was at the 2020 Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Day service.

"I’m sure Charles will be very happy to see his son," a Buckingham Palace source told The Sun of how Charles feels about the upcoming reunion. "It’s been more than a year. The Prince is very much looking forward to seeing him."

Although Harry's relationship with many members of his family has reportedly been strained lately, particularly following his and Meghan's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March, the family is said to be "united in grief" and, according to the Mirror, a royal source made it clear quickly following Philip's death that Harry "wants to be with everyone" during this difficult time.

