Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shared a Rare, Candid Picture of Her Hiking in the Woods—With a Machete

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny april 27 ashley olsen seen out in manhattan on april 27, 2017 in new york city photo by robert kamaugc images
Robert KamauGetty Images
  • This weekend, a rare, candid picture of Ashley Olsen is going viral online.
    • The picture shows the 35-year-old star on what appears to be a hike in the woods, carrying a drink in one hand and a large machete in the other.
      • Olsen's longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner, shared the picture on his Instagram Story with no caption to help explain the context.

        Ashley Olsen is the internet's Sunday obsession—and for good reason.

        Both of the Olsen twins are notoriously private, but Ashley's longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, shared a rare candid picture of her on Instagram this weekend that people cannot stop talking about.

        It's not just that the picture, which appears to have been taken on a hike in the woods, is a rare, candid look at the 35-year-old star that's making it so talked about.

        In the picture, Ashley is walking outside in a seemingly secluded area, wearing a black and white ensemble—white sweatshirt over a black top, light-colored, loose-fitting linen pants with a white button-down shirt tied around her waist, paired with a black hat, her signature oversized sunglasses, and black Yeezy sneakers. The outfit, striking as it is, however, is also not what is making the photo so very buzzy.

        Nope, that honor goes to the items Ashley is carrying in the photo: a golden-colored beverage (which most people agree appears to be beer) in her left hand and a very large machete in her right.

        Here's the picture in all of its glory:

        ashley olsen machete
        Instagram

        Eisner also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Story (but no machetes for him):

        louis eisner ashley olsen boyfriend instagram
        Instagram

        People are, understandably, captivated by the picture of Olsen, and are sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with comments ranging from simple expressions of obsession to declarations that the image is their new personal mood board.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        Long live this Ashley Olsen energy.

