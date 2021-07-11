This weekend, a rare, candid picture of Ashley Olsen is going viral online.

The picture shows the 35-year-old star on what appears to be a hike in the woods, carrying a drink in one hand and a large machete in the other.

Olsen's longtime boyfriend, Louis Eisner, shared the picture on his Instagram Story with no caption to help explain the context.

Ashley Olsen is the internet's Sunday obsession—and for good reason.

Both of the Olsen twins are notoriously private, but Ashley's longtime boyfriend, artist Louis Eisner, shared a rare candid picture of her on Instagram this weekend that people cannot stop talking about.

It's not just that the picture, which appears to have been taken on a hike in the woods, is a rare, candid look at the 35-year-old star that's making it so talked about.

In the picture, Ashley is walking outside in a seemingly secluded area, wearing a black and white ensemble—white sweatshirt over a black top, light-colored, loose-fitting linen pants with a white button-down shirt tied around her waist, paired with a black hat, her signature oversized sunglasses, and black Yeezy sneakers. The outfit, striking as it is, however, is also not what is making the photo so very buzzy.

Nope, that honor goes to the items Ashley is carrying in the photo: a golden-colored beverage (which most people agree appears to be beer) in her left hand and a very large machete in her right.

Here's the picture in all of its glory:

Instagram

Eisner also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Story (but no machetes for him):

Instagram

People are, understandably, captivated by the picture of Olsen, and are sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with comments ranging from simple expressions of obsession to declarations that the image is their new personal mood board.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

obsessed with this photo of ashley olsen pic.twitter.com/RVyAYU7thh — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) July 10, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This rare pic of Ashley Olsen just radiates my energy, and I frickin love it. pic.twitter.com/9d2q59X8Nm — •uəʇsɹıʞ•marıa• (@ksolicastile) July 11, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Ashley Olsen with a machete’ is a phrase specifically designed to raise my heart rate pic.twitter.com/Z0gmx36V4M — tee (@nancydrooI) July 9, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ashley Olsen got her machete and wandered off into the woods to Free Britney pic.twitter.com/27jJnZkbhS — 3d_dorito 🍥 (@jashall) July 10, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ashley Olsen wearing yeezys, drinking beer, carrying a machete in the middle of the forest is my summer mood board. pic.twitter.com/9uXS3tiejP — nydoorman (@NYDoorman) July 9, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I have looked at this picture of Ashley Olsen carrying around a drink and machete no less than 1,500 times pic.twitter.com/kKzcoHTsgC — Landry 하늘 (@landry_des) July 10, 2021

Long live this Ashley Olsen energy.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io