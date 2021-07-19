Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their first wedding anniversary Saturday.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, and Mapelli Mozzi shared a sweet tribute to his wife to mark the occasion. The couple tied the knot on July 17, 2020, in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Posting a candid photo of the couple on Instagram, Mapelli Mozzi wrote, "I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second." Lovely!

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019, and initially planned to get married in May 2020, in a grand ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace. But the couple scrapped their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ultimately married at All Saints Chapel with 20 guests present, including the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice's father Prince Andrew.

In May of this year, the palace announced Beatrice was expecting her first child with her husband, due this fall. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," a post on the official @theroyalfamily Instagram account read.

