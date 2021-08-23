Today's Top Stories
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Husband Dalton Gomez in New Instagram Pics

The star shared a sweet photo dump.

By Iris Goldsztajn
Ariana Grande is giving the people what they want—namely, a look into life as a newlywed with husband Dalton Gomez, whom she married in a secret ceremony in Montecito, California back in May 2021. Taking to Instagram this weekend, the singer and actress posted a series of lovely photos from her everyday life. If you ignore the fact that Grande's hair and makeup seem to be flawlessly on brand at all times, the pics are striking for how normal they make her life look—and it's kinda refreshing, TBH.

The star can be seen happily cooking with her mom Joan in the background, and enjoying time with other loved ones including besties Doug Middlebrook and Zach Sang, and her small army of dogs. Come for the homely vibes, stay for the swoon-worthy loved-up selfies of Grande and Gomez. There's one of the couple sharing a sweet kiss on the lips, and a second of Grande with her arms wrapped around her husband's neck, looking totally blissed out.

The star left the photos uncaptioned—they speak for themselves, after all—but that didn't stop famous fans from getting their two cents in. "Sissy what u cookin? Send me," said Nicki Minaj. "What we eating? X," asked singer Lianne La Havas. "The last pic! the way he hugs you," observed Instagram personality Jovan Rosario.

This is far from the first time Grande has treated her fans to lots of candid pics of life with Gomez—she also shared exclusive pics from their wedding, and from their honeymoon. I think I speak for all of us when I say, "keep 'em coming."

