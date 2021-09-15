Prince Charles "Really Wants to Meet His Granddaughter" Lilibet, Royal Expert Says

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and younger sister to Archie, was born in California in June 2021. Since then, the baby has stayed put, and none of her British relatives have made the trip over the pond to meet her—in part due to the divisions that still exist between various family members following the Sussexes' decision to step down from their royal duties.

That said, according to one royal expert, this isn't due to a lack of interest in baby Lili—at least not for her grandpa, the Prince of Wales. "I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter," Nick Bullen told Us Weekly. "Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other."

Bullen implied that the Queen's Platinum Jubilee—which will mark her 70 years of reign in 2022—could be a great time for such a meeting to happen. "The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Meghan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II," Bullen said. "It’s a great moment for everyone to be together. And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment."

Reconciliations between the Sussexes and various UK-based members of the royal family have made the object of much speculation recently, and it's hard to tell what their relations really look like these days. Hopefully, they can make a trip to the UK with Archie and Lili at some point—whether for the Jubilee or not—and they can all be a happy family for a little while. Is that wishful thinking?

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io