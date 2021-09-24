Ashley Olsen Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in All Black

I grew up watching Mary-Kate and Ashley movies, so even though I love that the twins were able to find a sense of privacy as they grew up, I wish we got to see more of them and their minimalist-chic fashion sense these days. Lucky for me (and I'm guessing a good number of you), Ashley Olsen just blessed us with a rare red carpet appearance.

The fashion designer stepped out for the YES 20th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. For the occasion, she wore a long black gown under a long black blazer. It's not a look I could easily pull off, but it's quintessentially Olsen—and she, of course, makes it work like a charm.

Matt Winkelmeyer Getty Images

YES stands for Young Eisner Scholars, which provides educational opportunities for underserved students across the US. It was founded by Eric Eisner, who is Louis Eisner's dad, as noted by E!—so Olsen attended the event to support her boyfriend and his family.

Matt Winkelmeyer Getty Images

Olsen and Eisner (Jr.) have been dating for several years, and most recently made headlines when he shared a photo of her hiking in the woods with a machete. Go figure.

Other than that, the couple tend to keep themselves to themselves. Apart from posing together on the YES red carpet, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York City back in 2019, and that's pretty much all the insight we have into their relationship. Well, I'll take what I can get.

James Devaney Getty Images

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

