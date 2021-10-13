Kylie Jenner Posed Naked and Covered in Fake Blood to Promote Her Latest Collection

It's not Halloween yet, but Kylie Jenner doesn't seem to have received the memo. The star took to Instagram to share what might just be her most scandalous photos to date—and that's saying a lot when you're talking about a Kardashian.

In the photos, Jenner poses nude—but that's not what's got people freaking out. Rather, her followers were not super enthused about another glaring fact: that she is also covered in fake blood. When I say covered, I mean the stuff is everywhere. Not only is it dripping from Jenner's shoulder down to her toes, but she is also crouched in puddles of it. Honestly, I know it's not real blood, but that hasn't stopped me from shuddering every time I look back at the pics.

"Low key disturbing…" one commenter concluded, while someone else wrote, "This is in such poor taste. Ugh." Someone else pointed to Jenner's pregnancy as maybe not the best time to post photos like this: "Honestly I find this really disturbing since she’s pregnant," they wrote. Obviously, it's Jenner's prerogative what she does with her body, but others pointed out that a trigger warning would be a good idea to accompany the images (the post is at the end of this article, so make sure to click off if you don't want to see it).

Apparently, by sharing these terrifying and gross photos (again, because of the blood—Jenner herself looks flawless as ever), the entrepreneur is hoping to sell us more stuff. "MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW! 3pm pst KylieCosmetics.com," she captioned the post.

No such thing as bad publicity, right?

Iris Goldsztajn

