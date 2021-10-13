Today's Top Stories
1
Fall 2021 Trends to Try Right Now
2
24 Hours With Jodie Comer
3
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
4
Your Favorite Celebs in Gloriously ﻿'80s Fashion
5
The Best Jokes From Kim's Savage SNL Hosting Gig

Kylie Jenner Posed Naked and Covered in Fake Blood to Promote Her Latest Collection

Halloween came early.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 09 kylie jenner is seen on september 09, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

It's not Halloween yet, but Kylie Jenner doesn't seem to have received the memo. The star took to Instagram to share what might just be her most scandalous photos to date—and that's saying a lot when you're talking about a Kardashian.

In the photos, Jenner poses nude—but that's not what's got people freaking out. Rather, her followers were not super enthused about another glaring fact: that she is also covered in fake blood. When I say covered, I mean the stuff is everywhere. Not only is it dripping from Jenner's shoulder down to her toes, but she is also crouched in puddles of it. Honestly, I know it's not real blood, but that hasn't stopped me from shuddering every time I look back at the pics.

"Low key disturbing…" one commenter concluded, while someone else wrote, "This is in such poor taste. Ugh." Someone else pointed to Jenner's pregnancy as maybe not the best time to post photos like this: "Honestly I find this really disturbing since she’s pregnant," they wrote. Obviously, it's Jenner's prerogative what she does with her body, but others pointed out that a trigger warning would be a good idea to accompany the images (the post is at the end of this article, so make sure to click off if you don't want to see it).

Apparently, by sharing these terrifying and gross photos (again, because of the blood—Jenner herself looks flawless as ever), the entrepreneur is hoping to sell us more stuff. "MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW! 3pm pst KylieCosmetics.com," she captioned the post.

No such thing as bad publicity, right?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Announcement Is Here
Travis Scott Discussed His Parenting Style

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Lizzo Wore a Sheer Dress for Cardi B's Birthday
North West Calls Kim Kardashian's House "So Ugly"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Zendaya Gushes About "Charismatic" Tom Holland
Harry and Meghan Aren't Traveling for This Event
Megan Fox and MGK's First Meeting Sounds Strange
George Helped Amal With a Wardrobe Malfunction
Britney Spears Is Writing a Murder Mystery Book
Here's Jennifer Garner at the Farmers' Market
Cardi B Officiated Two Brides' Wedding
Ben & Jen Were Power Couple Goals Again