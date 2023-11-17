There are many ways to hard launch a new relationship. There's the tried-and-true "post to grid" method. There's the celebrity favorite of "Oh no! The paparazzi caught us holding hands," where the press spreads the news like wildfire. And then there's the Ariana Grande way of going to the theater. The singer-actress attended the opening night of Spamalot in support of boyfriend Ethan Slater, who stars in the Broadway musical. For the occasion, Grande wore a stunning black velvet dress by Loewe that exuded the glamour of old Hollywood.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Grande's gorgeous gown spoke for itself when paired with minimal accessories. Grande carried the Loewe Flamenco clutch, and her ears were studded with dainty pearls. The Victorious alum topped the look off with a black coat, pointed-toe pumps, and black gloves (for the theater, of course). She slicked her hair back into her iconic high pony and added a red lip (presumably by r.e.m. beauty). You can find more pictures of Grande's Broadway look on her Instagram.

Grande's stylist, Cuttrell, is also known for dressing Gigi Hadid, Alex Cooper, and Madeline Cline. Her stylist ethos leans on the youthful side but is equally as polished, which could describe Grande's look at the theater.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you need a little refresher on the whirlwind romance between the two, let us remind you. Grande and Slater met as co-stars on their show Wicked, where supposedly they began their romance. Rumors of the two dating were announced in July, just days after Grande’s split with Dalton Gomez. At the time, Slater was still married to his wife—the two welcomed a son just a year earlier. Now, Grande and Slater are reportedly stronger than ever. Per reports, the happy couple is living together , taking trips to Disneyland, and out on dinner dates in NYC .

As of late, Old Hollywood has been inspiring stars and their stylists. On recent red carpets, you’ll notice larger-than-life jewels and stunning made-for-the-spotlight gowns. In 2022, Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe was Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala muse. Everyone remembers Kim wearing her iconic dress on the red carpet with her beau at the time, Pete Davidson. After years of being inside due to the pandemic, it makes sense that all-out glam has returned to the celebrity set.

Grande's velvet gown was the perfect understated choice to support Slater but not steal the spotlight. With the holidays quickly approaching, we can’t help but think about what we’ll be wearing to the dinner table. Upgrade your little black dress with a velvet version similar to Grande's. The silhouette has a luxe feel to it and is the perfect basic canvas to dress up. You can style it with platform heels and fun red tights or with ballet flats and a blazer for your office holiday party.

We’ve scoured the Internet to find your next favorite dress fit for all the holiday fêtes. Below, you can find options from Revolve, Reformation, and Free People to shop.