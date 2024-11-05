Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda Lopez, shared a selfie she'd taken with Violet Affleck while visiting Yale. Now, a new report has claimed that Violet's parents, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, aren't totally happy about the connection.

This isn't the first time that Violet has spent time with J.Lo or her family. Over the summer, Violet traveled to the Hamptons to hang out with the singer. Jennifer finally filed for divorce from Ben in August, but rumors regarding their separation had swirled for months. It would seem that Violet has remained close to her former stepmom in spite of her dad's relationship status.

"Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," a source allegedly told DailyMail.com. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."

The source also claimed, "[Violet] looks up to J.Lo and Lynda and is intent on keeping the bond alive."

DailyMail.com's source even alleged that Violet actually invited Lynda to visit her at Yale. "Violet said that she just reached out to her and said she wanted to come visit," the source claimed.

Unfortunately, Ben and Garner aren't necessarily on board with Violet's ongoing friendships with members of the Lopez family.

"The first time Ben saw this photo was online," the source alleged to DailyMail.com. "He wasn't aware that Lynda was visiting. But Violet is an adult, and she is allowed to do as she pleases and spend time with who she wants to."

The source suggested that the real issue might be that the selfie of Violet and Lynda was posted on the internet at all.

"Ben and Jen feel Lynda and Violet could have spent time together and even taken a cute photo together without it going online for the world to see," the source explained.