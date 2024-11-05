Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are Allegedly "Confused" by Violet's Selfie With J.Lo's Sister
"They do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."
Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda Lopez, shared a selfie she'd taken with Violet Affleck while visiting Yale. Now, a new report has claimed that Violet's parents, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, aren't totally happy about the connection.
This isn't the first time that Violet has spent time with J.Lo or her family. Over the summer, Violet traveled to the Hamptons to hang out with the singer. Jennifer finally filed for divorce from Ben in August, but rumors regarding their separation had swirled for months. It would seem that Violet has remained close to her former stepmom in spite of her dad's relationship status.
"Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," a source allegedly told DailyMail.com. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."
The source also claimed, "[Violet] looks up to J.Lo and Lynda and is intent on keeping the bond alive."
A post shared by Lynda Lopez (@lyndalopez08)
A photo posted by on
DailyMail.com's source even alleged that Violet actually invited Lynda to visit her at Yale. "Violet said that she just reached out to her and said she wanted to come visit," the source claimed.
Unfortunately, Ben and Garner aren't necessarily on board with Violet's ongoing friendships with members of the Lopez family.
"The first time Ben saw this photo was online," the source alleged to DailyMail.com. "He wasn't aware that Lynda was visiting. But Violet is an adult, and she is allowed to do as she pleases and spend time with who she wants to."
The source suggested that the real issue might be that the selfie of Violet and Lynda was posted on the internet at all.
"Ben and Jen feel Lynda and Violet could have spent time together and even taken a cute photo together without it going online for the world to see," the source explained.
Back in July, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Violet's friendship with J.Lo placed him in a precarious position. However, Ben and his soon-to-be ex-wife were apparently "trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children." The source continued, "They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
