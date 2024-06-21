Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His
His comments come as divorce rumors continue to abound.
Ben Affleck has realized how incredibly famous his wife Jennifer Lopez truly is over the course of their marriage.
Speaking to Kevin Hart on the latest episode of his talk show Hart to Heart, Affleck compared fans' reactions to him and to Lopez. "People love her, and she really represents something important to people," he said (via Access Hollywood). "[Speaking to me] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they’re like 'AAAAH! J. LO!,' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?"
To illustrate his point, the Gone Girl actor recalled the time he and Lopez went to see a play in New York City with their kids.
"We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, 'F*** it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.' She was like, 'Alright,' she didn’t say s**t. Get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was, like, f***ing bananas."
The couple was swarmed by screaming, hysterical fans, the actor recalled.
It's widely known that Affleck doesn't love public attention, something which has reportedly caused a lot of strife in his marriage with Lopez.
Excessive media attention was the reason they cited for their 2004 breakup, and he even said when they got back together that he didn't want "a relationship on social media."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meanwhile, as divorce rumors rage on surrounding their marriage, one source of conflict insiders have pointed to is the spouses' different priorities.
"Jen is very focused on work," a source told Us Weekly mid-May. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, and tied the knot in 2022. The "On the Floor" singer is mom to twins Emme and Max, 16, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, while the Good Will Hunting actor shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and His Kids Are the Picture of Wholesome in Birthday Photo Taken by Kate
The prince turns 42 on June 21.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Katie Holmes Enters Summer Friday Mode a Full Day Early
She dressed down a designer piece with her affordable Madewell tote.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Matthew McConaughey Got So Tired of Starring in Only Romantic Comedies That He Almost Quit Hollywood Altogether, He Says
He considered teaching high school or working as a “wildlife guide” as an alternative to being forever typecast.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kevin Hart Is Brave Enough to Ask Ben Affleck About His “Resting B— Face,” and Affleck Actually Has an Understandable Explanation for It
He’d also prefer we call it something other than RBF, thank you very much—and Affleck’s got a suggestion at the ready.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Back In Italy, Where She Once Honeymooned with Ben Affleck—But This Time, She’s Solo
Unfortunately, the state of the Lopez-Affleck union is apparently “not getting any better—it’s worse.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wishes "Our Hero" Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day Amid Rumored Marital Strife
She shared a stunning throwback pic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Might Not Have Anything To Do with an Impending Divorce
In fact, the move could actually help their marriage, not hurt it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”
“They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Low Ticket Sales Were Not to Blame for Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Cancellation, After All
It turns out love actually does cost a thing—a summer tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Addresses “Negativity” in a Heartfelt Message to Her Fans Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Tour Cancellation
One month ago, May 6, was the Met Gala, which Affleck skipped—and it has been a rough go for Lopez ever since.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly “Sad” But Also “Relieved” to Cancel Her “This Is Me…Live” Tour
“She needs to take care of herself.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published