Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His

Ben Affleck has realized how incredibly famous his wife Jennifer Lopez truly is over the course of their marriage.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on the latest episode of his talk show Hart to Heart, Affleck compared fans' reactions to him and to Lopez. "People love her, and she really represents something important to people," he said (via Access Hollywood). "[Speaking to me] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they’re like 'AAAAH! J. LO!,' It’s amazing, you know what I mean?"

To illustrate his point, the Gone Girl actor recalled the time he and Lopez went to see a play in New York City with their kids.

"We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, 'F*** it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.' She was like, 'Alright,' she didn’t say s**t. Get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was, like, f***ing bananas."

The couple was swarmed by screaming, hysterical fans, the actor recalled.

It's widely known that Affleck doesn't love public attention, something which has reportedly caused a lot of strife in his marriage with Lopez.

Excessive media attention was the reason they cited for their 2004 breakup, and he even said when they got back together that he didn't want "a relationship on social media."

Meanwhile, as divorce rumors rage on surrounding their marriage, one source of conflict insiders have pointed to is the spouses' different priorities.

"Jen is very focused on work," a source told Us Weekly mid-May. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, and tied the knot in 2022. The "On the Floor" singer is mom to twins Emme and Max, 16, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, while the Good Will Hunting actor shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.