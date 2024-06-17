Jennifer Lopez Wishes "Our Hero" Ben Affleck a Happy Father's Day Amid Rumored Marital Strife

Jennifer Lopez made sure to celebrate husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day this past Sunday, amid persistent rumors of marital strife.

The JLo Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning black and white throwback photo of the Gone Girl star, captioning it, "Our hero" with a white heart emoji, adding, "Happy Father's Day."

She also wished a happy Father's Day to her own father David Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez wishes husband Ben Affleck a happy Father's Day amid rumors of marital strife. (Image credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez / Instagram)

This is the first time the This Is Me...Now singer has directly expressed affection towards Affleck online since rumors first erupted that their marriage was in difficulty in mid-May.

Though they have attended some family events together since then, and both have been photographed wearing their wedding rings, the spouses have reportedly been living separately for several weeks—with their marital home purchased in 2023 even going on the market earlier this month, apparently. (Though it bears repeating that some sources believe this move could help rather than hurt their marriage.)

Both Lopez and Affleck have purposefully avoided addressing the divorce rumors, with the Atlas actress even rebuffing a reporter who asked her about them.

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. 👏#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwiMay 23, 2024

On Father's Day, Affleck spent time with his ex-wife and mother of his three children Jennifer Garner, according to photos published by Page Six. The Alias actress was seen visiting his home in Los Angeles, with Affleck subsequently driving her home.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, plenty of other celebs marked the holiday with wishes for their own father or the father of their children.

Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis posted a shared tribute to husband and father Bruce Willis amid his struggle with dementia. "Happy Father’s Day to our favorite girl dad. We love you, BW!" the five women wrote.

A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) A photo posted by on

Tom Brady shared a tribute to his children for making him a father, and wrote, "I hope that I can give you all that my dad gave me."

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) A photo posted by on

Heather Rae El Moussa celebrated her husband Tarek with an emotional post, concluding, "Happy Father’s Day. I love you."

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa) A photo posted by on

Paris Hilton also celebrated her husband Carter Reum, writing, "To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love"

And Kourtney Kardashian wrote to Travis Barker, "Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!"