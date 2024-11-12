Brian Austin Green’s Fiancée Sharna Burgess Addresses Heartwarming Message to Pregnant Megan Fox
Fox shares three children with Green.
Content warning: pregnancy loss
Brian Austin Green's fiancée Sharna Burgess has sweetly congratulated Megan Fox on her baby news.
Burgess reposted Fox' pregnancy announcement on her Instagram Story, adding the words, "Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you. Congratulations Mama x"
For good measure, Burgess set the Story to the soundtrack of Machine Gun Kelly's song "last november."
Fox announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) on Nov. 11, via a photo that showed off her baby bump, and another of a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back"
These words were seemingly a reference to the pregnancy loss Fox opened up about in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which was released in November 2023.
Speaking to Good Morning America about this painful experience at the time, Fox said, "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately... trying to navigate What does this mean? and Why did this happen?"
Fox shares children Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with Brian Austin Green. The two were married between 2010 and 2021, though they announced their separation in 2020.
The Jennifer's Body actress and Baker have been together since 2020, and got engaged in January 2022.
The couple sparked breakup and cheating rumors amid some mysterious drama circa February 2023, but appear to have now fully reconciled. However, since around that time, they have shared less about their relationship publicly and chosen more discretion around their public life instead.
Meanwhile, Green and Burgess got together circa 2020, welcomed son Zane Walker Green in June 2022, and got engaged in 2023, as reported by People.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
